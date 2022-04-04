Posted: Apr 04, 2022 3:10 PMUpdated: Apr 04, 2022 3:10 PM

Ty Loftis

The Town of Prue is working on a water project. Part of this project includes getting a valve on the water tower. At the moment, if there is a leak the entire town is without water. They were awarded a grant for $236,000, but at Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, Denise Coyle-Ames was requesting an additional $100,000 in ARPA funds to cover what the grant didn't cover.

District One Commissioner Randall Jones said he has had five water districts come to him asking for nearly $800,000 in funding. Jones said he recently went to a conference where he learned a lot more about the upcoming infrastructure bill totaling 953 billion dollars. He said a lot of that will assist rural water districts.

District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney explains further what happens when a water break occurs in Prue.

Coyle-Ames said they will be able to address their critical needs with the $236,000 grant that they received. The Board of Osage County Commissioners told Coyle-Ames with the needs being so important to the community, if she feels the need, come back to the Board and they will address the matter once again.