Posted: Apr 04, 2022 7:24 PMUpdated: Apr 04, 2022 7:24 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council amends its fiscal year 2021-2022 budget to address the City of Dewey's General Obligation Bond and its debt payment.

City Manager Kevin Trease says the debt is up $1,868.93 more than projected. The approved budget amendment would increase revenue by that projected number with expenditures also increasing by that same amount.

The item was unanimously approved by the Council with no further comments or discussion.