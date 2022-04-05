Posted: Apr 05, 2022 1:07 PMUpdated: Apr 05, 2022 2:17 PM

Garrett Giles

Bell Camper Sales, located at 1005 NE Washington Boulevard, will hold its 2nd Annual Open House Sales Event this Friday, April 8, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 9, from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease says there will be a live band on Friday evening. Trease says there will be food trucks, kid's games, and much more. He says Bell Camper Sales will celebrate being at its newest location.

Bartlesville Radio will hold its Consumer Calls program live from Bell Camper Sales on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to noon. You can listen to the show and call in your items to buy, sell, trade or giveaway as KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 and 95.1 FM talks about the open house.

According to the business' Facebook page, "Bell Camper Sales is your one-stop location for travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers, and pop-up campers in North Eastern Oklahoma."

All RVs are discounted during the largest RV sales event of the year.

For more information, visit Bell Camper Sales' website or call 918.333.5333.