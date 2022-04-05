Posted: Apr 05, 2022 1:56 PMUpdated: Apr 05, 2022 1:58 PM

Garrett Giles

Sexual Assault Forensic Exams - Nowata, Osage, Washington counties, better known as SAFE-NOW, sets a date for its 2022 "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" event.

SAFE-NOW's program will take place on Saturday, April 30, from 9:00 a.m. to noon, and it will begin at the corner of Frank Phillips Boulevard and Keeler Avenue in Bartlesville. You can register online here. Individuals and teams are welcome.

SAFE-NOW is a non-profit in Bartlesville that is dedicated to provide emotional, social and medical support at no cost to individuals affected by sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse using specially trained nurses and advocates.

