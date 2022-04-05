Posted: Apr 05, 2022 6:35 PMUpdated: Apr 05, 2022 7:04 PM

Garrett Giles

The polls have closed and results from elections throughout northeast Oklahoma are pouring in.

In Washington County, the highly anticipated race for Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education between incumbent Scott Bilger and challenger Jonathan Bolding is shaping up. Bilger has a commanding lead with a majority of the precincts being accounted for locally. Bilger is the assumed winner as of 8:00 p.m.

Keep it tuned here and to KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 and 95.1 FM for the unofficial final results later in the night.