Posted: Apr 05, 2022 6:47 PMUpdated: Apr 05, 2022 7:48 PM

Garrett Giles / Tom Davis

Incumbent Scott Bilger took a commanding lead early and retained it throughout to keep his seat on the Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education.

When speaking with KWON, Bilger said he wants to move beyond this election. Bilger said they had to deal with a lot of stuff that was never an issue in the District. He said they want to get back to where they were heading before the pandemic: moving Bartlesville Public Schools forward.

Bilger beat challenger Jonathan Bolding with 61.48-percent of the vote. In total, Bilger received 2,177 votes, with 1,775 of those ballots coming in on Election Day. Bolding earned 1,364 votes, with 1,258 votes being received on Tuesday.

When it came to early voting, 314 votes were cast for Bilger compared to Bolding's 89 votes. 88 voters chose Bilger over Bolding (17 votes) when it came to absentee mail voting.

Bilger said it was a hard fought race. He said he is glad that it's over and that they won.