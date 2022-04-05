Posted: Apr 05, 2022 7:03 PMUpdated: Apr 05, 2022 8:38 PM

Garrett Giles

The results are in for elections in Nowata County. Those races are as follows:

CITY OF NOWATA - WARD 2 COMMISSIONER

Garry D. Gibson beat out J.T. Walton, receiving barely over 63-percent of the vote. Gibson received 29 total votes compared to Walton's 17. 27 votes came in for Gibson on Election Day. Walton earned 10 votes on Tuesday.

NOWATA PUBLIC SCHOOLS OFFICE 2

Tamara Maddux edged out Kandra Watson for a seat on the Nowata Public Schools Board of Education, receiving 53.6-percent of the vote. Maddux received 148 total votes to Watson's 128. 125 votes came in for Maddux on Election Day compared to Watson's 109 votes. 23 early voting tallies went to Maddux, while Watson earned 19 early voting ballots.

SOUTH COFFEYVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS OFFICE 2

Kyle Mansfield defeated Debbie Lee for a spot on the South Coffeyville Public Schools Board of Education as he won 76-percent of votes in the race. On Election Day, Mansfield received 74 votes to Lee’s 24. In total, Mansfield received 76 votes to Lee’s 24.

BARNSDALL PUBLIC SCHOOLS OFFICE 2

Casey Cassity defeated Brock A. Clark for a spot on the Barnsdall Public School Board. Cassity defeated Clark 91 percent to 9 percent. Cassity received 148 votes to Clark's 14.