Posted: Apr 06, 2022 8:46 AMUpdated: Apr 06, 2022 8:47 AM

Garrett Giles

CrimeStoppers of Bartlesville lists Ronnie Wiley Jr. as its Wanted Wednesday suspect.

Wiley Jr. is wanted on a felony warrant for Failure to Appear on several charges, including endangering others while attempting to elude police and child abuse after two or more felony convictions. A full list of charges can be found below.

Any information that leads to an arrest is subject to a reward.

You can leave anonymous tips by calling 918.336.CLUE, or by visiting p3tips.com.