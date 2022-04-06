Posted: Apr 06, 2022 8:57 AMUpdated: Apr 06, 2022 8:58 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department releases its March Activity Report, which shows the law enforcement agency responded to 3,934 calls in total last month.

Traffic stops took the most calls at 1,000. Animal calls and welfare checks tied for second at 203 calls apiece. There were 169 emergency calls for 911.

Bringing up the back was disturbance calls at 86, suspicious activity calls at 80, and accident calls at 35.

Graphic courtesy of the Bartlesville Police Department.