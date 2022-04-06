Posted: Apr 06, 2022 9:14 AMUpdated: Apr 06, 2022 9:14 AM

Garrett Giles

The Cherokee Nation is investing more than $12 million to add new patient services or expand existing services and space for outpatient health centers in Vinita, Nowata, Ochelata and Muskogee.

The Cooweescoowee Health Center expansion in Ochelata will expand space for the facility’s laboratory and provide three additional dental exams, six new primary care exams, a treatment room and other space for treatment needs. The project will add approximately 12 new positions. The current estimated completion of the project is summer of 2022.

The Will Rogers Health Center expansion in Nowata has the potential to add up to 13 new staff positions and will add dental service while providing additional space for optometry services. When the expansion project is complete, the health center will have eight dental exams, five optical exams, two optical treatment spaces and other necessary space to facilitate patient and staff needs. Expected completion of the project is summer of 2022.

Cherokee Nation Health Services is the largest tribally-operated health care system in the United States with nine outpatient health facilities throughout the Cherokee Nation Reservation, as well as the W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah.

