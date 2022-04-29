Posted: Apr 06, 2022 9:23 AMUpdated: Apr 06, 2022 9:25 AM

Tom Davis

Sooner Junior Miniature Golf will be opening April 29, 2022, 6:00 p.m. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Rachelle Wilson with Kiwanis made that announcement and then said,"Kiwanis is currently working on course improvements and prepping Holes 15 and 16 for new turf and a total rebuild on Hole 18."

Mark your calendars! The Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville looks forward to serving you!