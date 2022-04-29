News
Bartlesville
Posted: Apr 06, 2022 9:23 AMUpdated: Apr 06, 2022 9:25 AM
Kiwanis Celebrates Spring With Sooner Jr. Golf and The Kiwanis Fishing Derby
Tom Davis
Sooner Junior Miniature Golf will be opening April 29, 2022, 6:00 p.m. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Rachelle Wilson with Kiwanis made that announcement and then said,"Kiwanis is currently working on course improvements and prepping Holes 15 and 16 for new turf and a total rebuild on Hole 18."
Mark your calendars! The Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville looks forward to serving you!
Kiwanis is also preparing for the Fishing Derby, which is held every May at Jo Allyn Lowe Park in Bartlesville.This year's Kiwanis Fishing Derby is set for Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 9:30 am to 11:30am with registration begining at 8:00am. It is open to kids 3 to 12 years old.
