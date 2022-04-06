Posted: Apr 06, 2022 9:31 AMUpdated: Apr 06, 2022 9:31 AM

Ty Loftis

A new, family-owned local business has opened in the Bartlesville area. Greenleaf Growers Supply, a gardening suppliers company, carries everything from seeds, soil, nutrients, grow lights, compost and much more.

Greenleaf Growers Supply is located at 119 NE Washington Blvd. in Bartlesville. For more information, you can call 918-420-9080.

(Photo courtesy of Greenleaf Growers Supply Facebook Page.)