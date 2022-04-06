Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Probable Cause Found in Kickstand Saloon Shooting

News

City of Bartlesville

Posted: Apr 06, 2022 9:31 AMUpdated: Apr 06, 2022 9:31 AM

New Business Opens in Bartlesville

Share on RSS

 

Ty Loftis

A new, family-owned local business has opened in the Bartlesville area. Greenleaf Growers Supply, a gardening suppliers company, carries everything from seeds, soil, nutrients, grow lights, compost and much more.

Greenleaf Growers Supply is located at 119 NE Washington Blvd. in Bartlesville. For more information, you can call 918-420-9080.

(Photo courtesy of Greenleaf Growers Supply Facebook Page.)


« Back to News