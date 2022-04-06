Posted: Apr 06, 2022 10:20 AMUpdated: Apr 06, 2022 10:26 AM

Garrett Giles

A recently purchased grinder arrives on time for the wastewater treatment facility in the City of Dewey.

City Manager Kevin Trease says the equipment is currently being installed. Trease says they are thankful that the item arrived before the rainy season. He says the only item they lack now is a computer piece, but the grinder should be up and running in no time.

The Dewey Public Works Authority authorized the use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase the replacement grinder in a meeting in late-February.

Trease says the equipment they had in place broke down several months ago. He says they believe a piece of sewer rod that was in the sewer line destroyed the grinder.

During the February meeting, Trease said they had nothing in place to grind materials that were coming through the wastewater plant. The replacement grinder would be purchased from JWC Environmental in the amount of $26,188.05. Trease says this was a "one vendor" item, meaning they could not go out for quotes for the grinder. He says they are staying within the guidelines for the ARPA funds because the monies can be used for wastewater treatment facilities.

Trease said in February that purchasing the grinder was an emergency item.