Posted: Apr 06, 2022 10:47 AMUpdated: Apr 06, 2022 10:47 AM

Tom Davis

Producing an International Music Festival takes a lot of teamwork. OKM Music needs people like you to make it all happen!

COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Mikal Curless form OKM Music not only reminded us of Appearing on, Mikal Curless form OKM Music not only reminded us of the great shows coming to the Festival , but she also put out the call for volunteers to help make the magic happen.

Volunteers can choose from volunteer opportunities based on their skill set and personal interests:

Children’s Programming

Office Administration

Marketing & Advertising

Box Office

Day-Of Volunteer

If you love working with kids and have a knack for creativity, come be a volunteer for our children’s programming. Let your inner 8 year old shine as you lead children in games, help with crafts, and engage them in fun, hands-on activities!

For those who prefer a more structured environment, consider volunteering as an office administrator or box office representative. Help OKM deliver tickets and informational packets, assist with customer purchases, and deliver exceptional service to all our patrons.

Are you someone who is highly enthusiastic and loves to meet new people? Be a part of OKM’s marketing and advertising team. You’ll immerse yourself in the community by hanging flyers, talking to local business owners, and helping OKM reach more people through our various social media platforms.

Do you enjoy a fast-paced and high energy environment? Come be a Day-Of volunteer at one of our events. Help with set up and tear down, manage booth space, and greet guests.