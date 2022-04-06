Posted: Apr 06, 2022 12:13 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2022 12:13 PM

Ty Loftis

An expanding economy combined with rising wages and inflation caused Oklahoma revenue collections to increase by 23 percent in March from a year ago. The State collected 1.38 billion dollars and inflation now stands at 7.9 percent. State Treasurer Randy McDaniel had this to say regarding the recent news:

“ The level of growth we have seen recently show the state economy is hitting on all cylinders, even when accounting for inflationary pressure.”