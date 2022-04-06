News
News
Posted: Apr 06, 2022 7:20 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2022 7:20 PM
BPD On Scene at Apparent Stabbing
Evan Fahrbach
Bartlesville Police have responded to an apparent stabbing in Bartlesville on Wednesday evening.
Police are still on the scene investigating as of 8:15 PM
Bartlesville Police Sargent Jay Hastings confirmed to KWON Radio that the members of the Bartlesville Police Department are active on a scene on the 200 block of Fenway in regards to a stabbing incident.
Hastings said multiple people were injured and have been transported to the hospital.
We will have more information when it becomes available.
(Photo from Seth Owens)
« Back to News