Posted: Apr 06, 2022 7:20 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2022 7:20 PM

Evan Fahrbach

Bartlesville Police have responded to an apparent stabbing in Bartlesville on Wednesday evening.

Police are still on the scene investigating as of 8:15 PM

Bartlesville Police Sargent Jay Hastings confirmed to KWON Radio that the members of the Bartlesville Police Department are active on a scene on the 200 block of Fenway in regards to a stabbing incident.

Hastings said multiple people were injured and have been transported to the hospital.

We will have more information when it becomes available.

(Photo from Seth Owens)