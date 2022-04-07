Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

State of Oklahoma

Posted: Apr 07, 2022 6:36 AMUpdated: Apr 07, 2022 6:36 AM

PODCAST: Rep. Kevin Hern

Share on RSS

 

Tom Davis
 
Congressman Kevin Hern talks about President Biden’s budget, and how it adds to inflation concerns with more proposed spending during our monthly podcast with Bartlesville Radio. 
 
Hern also talks about his recent visit to Bartlesville for last weekend's event where he spoke recognizing Cpl. Brad Dunkle as the Bartlesville Police Officer of the year. 
 
Additionally in the podcast, Hern gives an update on the ongoing tragic situation in Ukraine.
 


« Back to News