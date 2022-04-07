News
City of Bartlesville
Women's Self-Defense Course to be Held on May 2
Garrett Giles
This max occupancy for the class has been reached.
*****ORIGINAL STORY BELOW*****
The Bartlesville Police Department and Tri County Tech will soon host the 2nd Annual "Women's Self-Defense – Fight Back" course.
The class will take place on Monday, May 2, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. in the Tri County Tech Strategy Center Training Room, located at 6105 Nowata Road in Bartlesville. A max of 20 participants will learn hands-on self-defense in a relaxed environment, including:
----------
- Awareness Tips
- Risk Reduction
- Elbow Strikes
- Knee Strikes
- Basic Takedowns
- Simple Escape Strategies
----------
To register, contact Jennifer Perdue at 918.338.4050, or send an email to jlperdue@cityofbartlesville.org.
