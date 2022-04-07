Posted: Apr 07, 2022 3:02 PMUpdated: Apr 07, 2022 3:02 PM

Garrett Giles

Most City of Bartlesville offices will be closed on April 15 and Friday trash routes will be amended next week due to the Good Friday holiday.

Collection next week for Friday solid waste customers will be on Wednesday, April 13. Trash must be placed at its normal collection point no later than 6:00 a.m. on April 13 for collection.

The recycling center will also be closed April 15. Police and fire services will continue uninterrupted. Services will resume as regularly scheduled on Monday, April 18.