Posted: Apr 07, 2022 3:05 PMUpdated: Apr 07, 2022 3:09 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Assessor's Office mails out Change of Value (CoV) notices to taxpayers who may have seen an increase in their market or taxable value since last year.

With the recent boom in the real estate market, Assessor Todd Mathes says most owners of real property should expect at least a slight increase in their assessed value in comparison to 2021. However, if you feel that the increase is unwarranted and you have proof of a lower market value for your property (comparable sale, recent appraisal, etc.), then Mathes says you have the right as a taxpayer to file an appeal on your 2022 property valuation. He says the statutory deadline to file that appeal is within 30 days of the date posted on your CoV notice.

You are asked to note the date on your notice and reach out to the Assessor’s Office – either by phone, e-mail, or in person – before the deadline elapses. They will work with you to ensure the correct market value on your property.

Also, if you somehow failed to file your homestead exemption, double homestead or valuation freeze (sometimes called the Senior Freeze) during the normal filing period, receipt of a recent CoV notice extends your time to file by that same 30-day window.

You can reach the Washington County Assessor’s Office by phone at 918.337.2830. Their e-mail address is: assessor@countycourthouse.org.