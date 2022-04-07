Posted: Apr 07, 2022 3:33 PMUpdated: Apr 07, 2022 3:34 PM

Garrett Giles

Northpoint Assembly of God will put on a Spring Clean Day for Dewey residents this weekend.

City Manager Kevin Trease says all you have to do to attend is bring a water bill or a form of identification to prove you are a Dewey resident. He says they will take certain types of debris and trash for spring cleaning.

Items such as scrap metal, old mattresses, furniture (indoor and outdoor), and more will be taken. Dirt, rock, concrete, bricks, tires, paint and other hazardous materials will not be accepted.

The event is aimed at keeping the Dewey community clean and it will take place on Saturday, April 9, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Northpoint Church parking lot, located at 1515 N. Osage Avenue.