Posted: Apr 08, 2022 5:29 AMUpdated: Apr 08, 2022 5:38 AM

Tom Davis

A man is hospitalized after a collision on New Prue Road, one mile east of County Road 1755 in Osage County Thursday evening.

OHP reports that Andrew Jay Valentine, 29, of Osage, OK. was westbound on New Prue Road when he jumped out of his moving vehicle for an unknown reason.