Posted: Apr 08, 2022 5:45 AMUpdated: Apr 08, 2022 5:45 AM
Pawhuska Man Injured in a Single Vehicle Accident
Tom Davis
A Pawhuska man is hopitalized in a personal injury incident on County Road 3551 at County Road 3550, approximately 2.4 miles west and .6 miles north of Bartlesville, OK. in Osage County late Thursday morning.
Paul Sims, 60, of Pawhuska was transported by Bartlesville EMS to the Jane Phillips Hospital in Bartlesville, OK. and was admitted in critical condition due to medical conditions.
OHP reports that Sims was northbound on County Road 3551 when he suffered a medical episode causing his vehicle to depart the roadway to the right and strike a barbed wire fence. Sim's vehicle continued into the field for two tenths of a mile, where it struck a ditch coming to rest.
