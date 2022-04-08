Posted: Apr 08, 2022 9:18 AMUpdated: Apr 08, 2022 9:19 AM

Garrett Giles

CrimeStoppers of Bartlesville lists Kyle Suderman as wanted on a new felony warrant for trafficking illegal drugs in its latest Felon Friday post.

Any information that leads to an arrest is subject to a reward. You can leave anonymous tips by calling the CrimeStoppers hotline at 918.336.CLUE, or by visiting p3tips.com.

