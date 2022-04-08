Posted: Apr 08, 2022 9:29 AMUpdated: Apr 08, 2022 9:29 AM

Garrett Giles

New parking lots for the Lee Lake Complex are on the horizon thanks to voter-approved funding in the 2020 Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) Sales Tax Election.

The Bartlesville City Council recently approved a contract with CEC Corporation for engineering services on the project, which will consist of constructing new parking lots at Lee Lake and Cooper Dog Park, both of which are located in the Lee Lake Complex, 2200 S.E. Adams Blvd.

In a statement, Civil Project Engineer Shelley Charles said:

"The new asphalt lots will replace the existing gravel lots at Lee Lake and Cooper Dog Park, and a new road will be installed connecting the new parking areas with Daniels Fields parking to the west. The project also involves removing the westernmost and easternmost drive approaches onto Adams Boulevard and constructing a new 75 x 120 yard soccer field south of the lake, along the east side of the existing fields."

The total cost of CEC’s proposed contract is $23,600. The project will likely be let for bids this summer, with construction anticipated to start late summer or early fall.

Photo courtesy: City Beat