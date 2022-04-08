Posted: Apr 08, 2022 9:38 AMUpdated: Apr 08, 2022 9:39 AM

The Bartlesville History Museum will be open from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on April 21 for attendees to enjoy the exhibit “HERstory: A Collection of Women’s Stories From Our Community, State, & Nation.”

At 6:30 p.m. Education Coordinator Betty Keim will present “The Way We Wore,” on the history of fashion. Light refreshments will be served and kids may spend some time coloring at the HERstory coloring station while adults listen to the presentation.

The museum is located on the fifth floor of City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave., and is open Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Museum entry is free, but donations are accepted. For more information, contact BAHM at 918.338.4290 or history@cityofbartlesville.org.