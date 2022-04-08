Posted: Apr 08, 2022 9:47 AMUpdated: Apr 08, 2022 9:48 AM

Garrett Giles

Arvest Bank announced on Friday that its credit card division generated record sales volume in merchant services for 2021.

In 2021, Arvest Merchant Services posted records in both transaction count ($4.7 million) and sales volume ($968.8 million). Those totals are up 29.5 percent and 19.3 percent, respectively, over 2020.

Arvest Merchant Services provides a variety of solutions that allows business customers throughout the bank’s four-state footprint to accept credit and debit cards. Additionally, local merchant relationship advisors provide dedicated support to their customers.

In a statement, Lorrie Madden, president of Arvest’s credit card division, said:

“We are proud of the growth last year, which can be attributed to a variety of factors. One of the most significant in terms of merchant purchase volume was the increased move from purchases made with cash and checks to purchases made with a card and, specifically, tap-to-pay or contactless purchases. It seems the pandemic increased customers’ willingness to use these capabilities and minimize the need to touch devices and have others handle their cards.”

Madden continued:

“Arvest has offered contactless cards and wallet applications that are supported by our merchant services solutions for some time now and it seems more businesses are making the necessary moves to align with these customer preferences. The trend is continuing this year and it’s reflected by additional growth in merchant purchase volume.”