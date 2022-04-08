Posted: Apr 08, 2022 10:09 AMUpdated: Apr 08, 2022 10:10 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning at which time Osage County Tourism Director Kelly Bland will give her final tourism report. Bland’s resignation will take effect April 16th.

Chris Schrader will talk about the possibility of converting all county buildings to LED lighting. This would be done by using the government capital program. Jeremy McLemore with Miller EMS will give his monthly report for how things went in Barnsdall and Fairfax.

There will also be discussion regarding making further amendments to the public entering the courthouse and other county-owned buildings.

Monday’s meeting is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.