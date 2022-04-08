Posted: Apr 08, 2022 11:52 AMUpdated: Apr 08, 2022 11:52 AM

Garrett Giles

Pathfinder Parkway is closed at the Cherokee Bridge area near Johnstone Park due to ongoing work by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation on the State-owned Highway 123 Bridge.

The City-owned path in this area will be closed for an indefinite period of time. No detour will be provided.

Path-users are asked to remain away from the area.