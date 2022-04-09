Posted: Apr 09, 2022 3:03 PMUpdated: Apr 09, 2022 3:03 PM

Garrett Giles

A man that jumped out of his moving car has died.

Bartlesville Radio reported on Friday morning that 29-year-old Andrew Jay Valentine of Osage, Oklahoma, was hospitalized after jumping out of his 2019 Chevy Cruze on New Prue Road east of County Road 1755 in Osage County on Thursday evening. Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers says Valentine's reason for jumping remains unknown at this time.

Valentine was transported by Hominy EMS to the St. John Medical Center in Tulsa after the accident. Valentine was admitted in critical condition with head and neck injuries. He passed around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

This incident remains under OHP investigation.