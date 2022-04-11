Posted: Apr 11, 2022 6:13 AMUpdated: Apr 11, 2022 6:13 AM

Max Gross

Former Oklahoma Union multi-sport star Nate Collier continues to impress competing in Division I track and field at Abilene Christian University in Texas. Collier had another stellar weekend at the North Texas Classic.

The freshman took first place in discus with a throw of 54.99 meters. He also placed third in shotput with a toss of 16.3 meters. Collier previously had scores that topped the numbers posted by the reigning Big 12 champion.

Collier is redshirting his first year on campus but is still able to participate in meets. The freshman competes as an unattached athlete so his scores do not count towards the team total.