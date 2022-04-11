Posted: Apr 11, 2022 8:58 AMUpdated: Apr 11, 2022 9:50 AM

Tom Davis

A second victim has passed away in a Tulsa hospital from the stabbing incident which occurred April 6th 2022 in Bartlesville.

Police were notified this morning that Charles Ford has passed away. Detectives are currently working with the District Attorney’s office as new charges are most likely to be filed on Dustin James Blackfeet.

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles announced the news at Bartlesville Radio: