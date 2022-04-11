Posted: Apr 11, 2022 10:26 AMUpdated: Apr 11, 2022 11:01 AM

Tom Davis

Bailey also recapped the big issurs form last week's city council meeting including the deal made with the Osage Casino developers which includes agreements for sewer service and maintenance and a 5% lodging fee.

Bartlesville city sales tax revenues are up--a lot! City clerk Jason Munninger reveals the collection was up 22.8% this month and up $350,000 over the prior year.