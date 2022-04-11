Posted: Apr 11, 2022 10:52 AMUpdated: Apr 11, 2022 10:52 AM

Garrett Giles

A couple of roadways in Washington County are closed at this time.

According to Washington County Emergency Management, North 4040 Road between West 100 Road and the Kansas state line is closed due to culvert damage caused by a controlled burn. North 3990 Road between West 200 Road and the Kansas state line is also closed due to fire damage a culvert sustained over the weekend.

The roads will remain closed until further notice.