Posted: Apr 11, 2022 1:39 PMUpdated: Apr 11, 2022 1:39 PM

Ty Loftis

Bartlesville police officers were dispatched to the Acorn Storage Unit on Sunday afternoon in reference to a suspicious person. The person who made the call stated that he had witnessed a vehicle pull into the medical center at which time a male subject got out and placed an Arizona license plate on the vehicle. The male subject then pulled into the storage unit.

A probable cause affidavit states that the defendant, Kyle Fugate broke into unit 4652 and stole several items from the victim. When officers searched the vehicle, they found several stolen items from the storage unit, along with 16 grams of methamphetamine and a pipe.

Fugate confessed to stealing the items and admitted the methamphetamine and pipe were his. A search warrant was later obtained and additional items from the storage unit were found at Fugate’s house.

Fugate’s bond was set at $20,000 and he is scheduled to be back in court on Friday, April 22nd at 9 a.m.