Posted: Apr 12, 2022 9:18 AMUpdated: Apr 12, 2022 10:03 AM

Tom Davis

It is always fun to speak with local authors on COMMUNITY CONNECTION and a visit on Tuesday with Daniel Snyder was no exception.

Daniel Snider had been the minister at Memorial Christian Church in Bartlesville for twenty-three years before retiring in 2020.

Daniel shared with us the synopsis of his new book, whch is available now on Amazon or at Barnes and Noble.

Snider said," Beneath the Southern Cross is a story about a young couple who wanted to be missionaries. The young man had been a preaching minister for a few years in the state of Montana, but both he and his wife wanted to reach out to people who had never heard the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ. Most of the people they were ministering to had already heard that gospel, even in the Indian reservations in Montana they were reaching out to.

At the church where this couple were serving, they had a missionary from Papua New Guinea, a very primitive area and a very primitive people. As they learned about the people these missionaries were reaching out to, they prayed, and their prayer was answered. They had already met this missionary from Papua New Guinea, and they believed that they wanted to reach out to the primitive people in New Guinea. As they contacted the missionaries in New Guinea (they had already spent some time with that missionary from New Guinea), they were accepted as the team's newest missionaries.

This young couple knew that they would be put in a very primitive situation, living among nearly naked people, and they would need to learn how to adjust to the primitive people they would be living with. They would have to accept these primitives they would be working with no matter how repulsive the situation might be. This young couple knew they would have to make adjustments, but they also knew that they wanted to share the gospel with people who had never heard the gospel. They wanted to learn to love these primitive people. They wanted to serve where the Lord wanted them to serve and make the sacrifices they would need to make.

But when they reached Papua New Guinea, there was another surprise for them. If you want to learn about that surprise, you will need to read Beneath the Southern Cross."