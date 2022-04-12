Posted: Apr 12, 2022 9:50 AMUpdated: Apr 12, 2022 9:50 AM

Ty Loftis

The City of Pawhuska Facebook Page has advised that there is a water break near the casino just off Highway 60 as you are heading toward Pawhuska. As a result, 15th Street will be closed so that they can attempt to fix the leak.

Those living on the east side of town could experience low to no water pressure while the leak gets fixed. Additionally, the City of Pawhuska asks that you use alternate routes at this time. The reservoir at Williams Park is also getting drained so that they can finish some maintenance work.