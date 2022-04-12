Posted: Apr 12, 2022 10:49 AMUpdated: Apr 12, 2022 10:49 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Education Department will be holding a summer Indigenous Camp featuring on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. Any Osage Student aged 6 to 14 who attend an Osage County school is eligible for the camp, which is set to take place Tuesday, May 24th and Wednesday, May 25th.

The event will be taking place at Harvest Land in Pawhuska. Space is limited and will registration will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. In order to participate, you must sign up by Friday, April 29th. A registration form is available on the Osage News Facebook Page.