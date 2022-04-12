Posted: Apr 12, 2022 2:10 PMUpdated: Apr 12, 2022 2:28 PM

Max Gross

A former Bartlesville High School teacher was charged for allegedly supplying alcohol and cocaine to female students. Trey Cabler was surrendered to custody during a court appearance in Washington County on Tuesday.

The defendant is facing charges of distributing a controlled dangerous substance within 2,000 feet of a school and providing alcohol to a person under 21 years of age.

According to an affidavit, a minor female student alleged that Cabler bought her alcohol on multiple occasions. The victim stated that Cabler bought her alcohol three separate times. Cabler allegedly invited her to his apartment to get “day drunk” with him.

A second victim alleged that Cabler knew of her previous substance issues. She claims that he repeatedly texted her to come over to his apartment to use cocaine. She came to the residence and met Cabler outside where he gave her a half-gram of cocaine. She declined to enter the residence out of fear for her safety.

Cabler’s residence is within 500 feet of St. John’s Catholic School and within 1,200 feet of Central Middle School. His bond was set at $50,000 with conditions of no contact with the victims, any unrelated minors or any of his former students.

Bartlesville Public Schools announced in March that Cabler had resigned.