Posted: Apr 12, 2022 2:37 PMUpdated: Apr 12, 2022 2:42 PM

Max Gross

Oklahoma Union boys’ basketball coach Lee Ott has accepted the head girls’ basketball coaching at Claremore-Sequoyah High School. Ott led the Cougars to the 2021 2A State title and made a return trip to state this past season.

Ott built OKU to be one of the most successful teams in the area in recent memory during his decade-long tenure. Over the past four seasons the Cougars won four straight Northeast Valley Conference titles, made two state appearances and won 97 games.

Both of Ott’s step son’s, Kade and Jace Hollingshead were named to the Small Schools East All-State Team the past two seasons. Ott and his wife, Chrissy both graduated from Claremore-Sequoyah.

We will have more on this story later this week.

(PHOTO COURTESY: Oklahoma Union Cougars Fans / Facebook)