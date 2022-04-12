Posted: Apr 12, 2022 2:54 PMUpdated: Apr 12, 2022 2:54 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man has entered a guilty plea to one count of wire fraud. William Turner faced the charged in federal court. A release from United States Attorney from the Northern District of Oklahoma announced the plea on Tuesday.

U.S. Attorney Clinton Johnson said in a statement, “William Turner exploited his position when he stole an identity and used it to submit a false loan application for the purchase of a vehicle. He then illegally profited from the crime by receiving a commission and selling the SUV to a personal acquaintance.”

In his plea agreement, the former sales associate stated that on Sept. 14, 2020, he knowingly used identification belonging to another individual to submit a false loan application to Ally Bank for the purchase of a 2019 KIA Sorento in the approximate amount of $32,917 from Patriot Chevrolet.

Turner was originally charged with 23 fraudulent vehicle sales in Washington County court. However, those charges were later dismissed.