Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Local News

Posted: Apr 13, 2022 6:47 AMUpdated: Apr 13, 2022 7:17 AM

OK Cooking School a Big Success

Share on RSS

 

Tom Davis
Bartlesville Radio thanks Chef Jamie Dunn, all the attendees and the sponsors and vendors for another successful OK Cooking Show at the Bartlesville Community Center Tuesday night. 
 
The new cake competition was a big hit. 
 
 
1ST PLACE: Christian Branson (see photo above)
 
2ND PLACE: Kari Doyle
 
3RD PLACE:  Codi Smasal
 
Each attendee received a goody bag full of items from sponsors along with the local cookbook, which has family-favorite recipes from listeners in the area. 

« Back to News