Posted: Apr 13, 2022 6:47 AMUpdated: Apr 13, 2022 7:17 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Radio thanks Chef Jamie Dunn, all the attendees and the sponsors and vendors for another successful OK Cooking Show at the Bartlesville Community Center Tuesday night.

The new cake competition was a big hit.

1ST PLACE: Christian Branson (see photo above)

2ND PLACE: Kari Doyle

3RD PLACE: Codi Smasal