Posted: Apr 13, 2022 8:45 AMUpdated: Apr 13, 2022 9:20 AM
Crafty Candle Shoppe's Candles for a Cause: Paths to Independence
A desire to create a better community is basis for Candles for a Cause at The Crafty Candle Shoppe in Bartlesville.
Erin and Cliff Taylor with The Crafty Candle Shoppe joined us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to announce this month's charity to benefit from Candles for a Cause. Taylor said that since April is Autism Awareness Month, Paths to Independence will be the local beneficiary.
When you make a purchase of this month's Candles for a Cause at the Crafty Candle Shoppe at 137 Southeast Washington Boulevard, Bartlesville, 100% of the net proceeds will to go Paths to Independence.
