Posted: Apr 13, 2022 8:45 AMUpdated: Apr 13, 2022 9:20 AM

Tom Davis

A desire to create a better community is basis for Candles for a Cause at The Crafty Candle Shoppe in Bartlesville.

Erin and Cliff Taylor with The Crafty Candle Shoppe joined us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to announce this month's charity to benefit from Candles for a Cause. Taylor said that since April is Autism Awareness Month, Paths to Independence will be the local beneficiary.