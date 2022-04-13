Posted: Apr 13, 2022 12:17 PMUpdated: Apr 13, 2022 12:17 PM

Ty Loftis

It was announced late Tuesday afternoon that Ree Drummond will be the commencement speaker at Oklahoma State’s graduation this May.

Drummond, a Bartlesville native, currently living in Pawhuska is best known as the Pioneer Woman, which is the title of her cooking show on Food Network and magazine. Drummond had this to say on the upcoming honor:

“If there is one thing I have learned over the years, it’s that life is definitely full of unexpected adventure. I’m so honored to celebrate this year’s OSU graduates and to have the opportunity to encourage them to stay open to all that life has in store, both professionally and personally.”

Admission is free for anyone interested in attending the OSU commencement address.