Posted: Apr 13, 2022 1:53 PMUpdated: Apr 13, 2022 2:01 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation (BPSF) will host "Bruins of the Year" at Doenges Memorial Stadium – Rigdon Field, on Thursday, April 21, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

BPSF Executive Director Blair Ellis says this is the fourth year that they have taken on this event for the District. She says they took this on so that teachers wouldn't have to do all the work like they did in the past.

There is one big difference in the program this year. Ellis says they have added the Classified Person of the Year as an award category. She says they wanted to bring the staff awards under one umbrella and label the event "Bruins of the Year."

Ellis says they wanted an event that incorporated all Bartlesville Public Schools teachers and staff. She says the staff deserves equal recognition for all that they do to support each teacher and student.

Teacher of the Year, Rising Star of the Year, the Classified Person of the Year, the Kurt Schmoldt Award will be given during the event. Milestones for current Bartlesville teachers and staff will be recognized. The community will be able to vote for its "fan favorite" teacher among the list of candidates throughout the District as well.

Ellis says donations to Bartlesville Public Schools will go towards fan favorite votes the week leading up to the event. She says the winner of the Fan Favorite Award will win Chick-fil-a breakfast for their entire school site.

Fan favorite voting will be posted on BPSF's social media platforms soon. Ellis says voting will close at 6:15 p.m. during the "Bruins of the Year" event. She says the Fan Favorite Award will be given out before they announce the Teacher of the Year recipient.

Admission is free thanks to presenting sponsors Arvest Bank and Patriot Chevrolet.

Ellis says there will be fun for the whole family as well as food (i.e. hot dogs and chips). She says The Eatery has even announced that they will put together sweet treats.

The first 150 BPS staff through the gate that show their badge will be eligible for a gift card grab. Ellis says they have 150 gift cards from local businesses in the community. She says teachers will be able to reach into a bucket and take a gift card home. Prizes from "a dollar a donut" to $50 gift cards.

Maria Gus will emcee the event. Chris Batchelder will serve as the announcer.

The event used to be held at the Bartlesville Community Center. Ellis says the event used to be a red carpet event. She says they switched to a more casual baseball theme in 2021. More on last year's BPSF Teacher of the Year event here.

Ellis says the event will move indoors to the Bruin Field House at Bartlesville High School if rain sweeps through the area on the day of the event. She says they will make a call that morning should there be any signs of rain.

BPSF looks forward to seeing you at the ballpark next week for "Bruins of the Year."