Posted: Apr 13, 2022 2:38 PMUpdated: Apr 13, 2022 2:38 PM

Ty Loftis

An investigation led by the Oklahoma Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit has resulted in a Pawhuska woman pleading guilty to stealing money from nursing home residents. A tip to the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office has led to the discovery that Betty Kristen Corrine Meadows stole $150 from a resident's room at a Barnsdall Nursing Home.

Attorney General John O' Connor had this to say on the investigation:

“We must protect and seek justice for these vulnerable Oklahoman's. Our office will not tolerate the financial exploitation of our beloved nursing home residents, no matter how large or small the amount.”

Meadows has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and will have to give up her nurse aid certificate.