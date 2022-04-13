Posted: Apr 13, 2022 2:45 PMUpdated: Apr 13, 2022 2:45 PM

Max Gross

A familiar face in the Nowata community is now serving on the Nowata Public Schools Board of Education. Tammy Maddux won an election last week to occupy a seat on the board. Maddux defeated Kendra Watson 148 votes to 125 last week. That represented 53.6% of the vote.

Maddux had a desire to serve on the NPS board but wanted to wait until after her children had graduated.

She previously ran for an open school board seat in 2021 but lost to Dee Armstrong.

She has lived in Nowata since 1989. Maddux also has previous experience as the Nowata City Clerk. The new-elect talks about what she wants to accomplish as a board member.

She says it is important for students to leave the Nowata school system with a well-rounded education. Maddux already served in his first school board meeting on Monday.