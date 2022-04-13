Posted: Apr 13, 2022 3:17 PMUpdated: Apr 13, 2022 4:11 PM

Ty Loftis

Wednesday was the first day candidates had the opportunity to file their name as a contender in the upcoming election set to take place on Tuesday, June 28th.

Republicans Bill Coleman, the incumbent and challenger Emily DeLozier have announced their intentions to run for the State Senate seat that occupies District 10.

Stuart Tate has announced he will run for District Judge, which occupies District 10. District Attorney Mike Fisher has also announced he will be running for another term as District Attorney in Osage County.

Those wishing to run for office have until the end of the day on Friday to file.