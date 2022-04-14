Posted: Apr 14, 2022 4:55 AMUpdated: Apr 14, 2022 4:55 AM

Tom Davis

Phillips 66 is coming under new leadership after the company announced President and CEO Greg Garland will become Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors until his retirement in 2024.

Mark Lashier, President and Chief Operating Officer will take over as the company’s new President and CEO effective July 1, according to an announcement made Wednesday.

Garland has led Phillips 66, which is headquartered in Houston, for the past 10 years.