Posted: Apr 14, 2022 7:17 AMUpdated: Apr 14, 2022 7:17 AM

Tom Davis

Elder Care will host a job fair on Thursday, May 12, from 10am-noon; and 2pm-4pm at Elder Care. According to Christina Bishop, Director of Operations, Elder Care is seeking to fill important positions in their Brighter Living and DayBreak programs. “We want to find individuals who seek to make a positive impact in the lives of seniors. Our team is our most valued resource, and we are excited to hold interviews on May 12 to find the best members for our team.”

Positions in Brighter Living include schedulers, care managers, home health aides, and caregivers and companions. Other positions include a DayBreak Activities Assistant, and Advantage Case Manager, a Case Manager, and a business development coordinator.

To schedule an interview for May 12, call (918) 336-8500, or attend during the job fair hours. Elder Care is located at 1223 Swan Drive, Bartlesville.

More about career opportunities can be found at www.AboutElderCare.org/careers.